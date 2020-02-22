Voting underway as Nevada takes center stage with caucuses

Will Bernie Sanders come out on top? Nevada's more diverse population could bring some surprising results.

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada caucuses, the third contest in the Democratic presidential race, are Saturday. The state's caucuses are young, with this being only the fourth iteration there.

The political focus Saturday is on the 200 locations across the state that are hosting presidential caucuses. Nevada will test the candidates' strength with black and Latino voters for the first time in 2020, after contests in overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire.

Voting is underway across the most diverse state so far that has had its say in the Democrats' nomination fight. Presidential candidates made their last urgent pleas as voters prepared to weigh in.

While state officials aren't promising they'll report results on Saturday, Nevada's first-in-the-West caucuses will test the candidates' strength with black and brown voters for the first time in 2020. Self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders has emerged as the front-runner in the still-crowded field.

Among caucus locations are seven casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is a Democrat who's not endorsing a candidate. He says the state “represents an opportunity for these candidates to demonstrate their appeal to a larger swath of our country.”

All eyes are on the process after the lead-off Iowa caucuses yielded a muddy result marked by error. Questions linger about Nevada Democrats' ability to report election results quickly as new concerns surface about foreign interference in the U.S. election.

Saturday's caucuses are the first since technical glitches and human errors plagued Iowa's kickoff caucuses. Nevada Democrats have projected confidence in their process but it's not certain full results will be released on the day of the vote.

The state party added to its responsibilities by offering early voting — something Iowa didn't attempt.

One of the key questions is how well Sanders will do. If he wins, he solidifies front-runner status heading into South Carolina next week and, more importantly, into the critical Super Tuesday primaries on March 3.

But if something goes wrong, or if Sanders only barely pulls out a win, it will intensify questions about whether the self-declared democratic socialist can extend his support beyond his fervent base. Sanders won New Hampshire by 22 points back in 2016, but only gained a narrow victory this year over Pete Buttigieg.

Other key questions around the race are the roles of labor and minority voters, as well as voter turnout in general.

Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have held themselves out as the champions of organized labor for a long time.

One of the most powerful forces in the state of the Nevada is the Culinary Union, the body which represents service workers in the hotel and casino industry. The union has decided not to endorse a candidate this time.

Nevada Democrats are hoping for a turnout as high as the 118,000 who came out during the 2008 caucuses as Barack Obama faced Hillary Clinton. Many are focused on being careful with raw numbers and not releasing results too soon.

Minority voters will have a significant part in Nevada, after Iowa and New Hampshire's races showed the impact of overwhelmingly white votes.