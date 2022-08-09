Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday | Here's how Iowa's leaders are reacting

Elected officials and party leaders in Iowa issued statements Thursday about the death of Britain's monarch after her 70-year rule.

IOWA, USA — On Thursday, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at 96 years old after seven decades on the throne.

Her son, Prince Charles, now assumes the title of King Charles III.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," he said in a statement.

Here's how Iowa elected officials reacted to the news:

"Today we recognize the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a remarkable and steadfast woman who fought side by side with the United States through some of the Free World’s most trying times. I’ll always admire her fortitude, love of freedom, and tenacity that has inspired other women in leadership. Kevin and I join with Iowans in sharing our condolences to the Royal Family."

“Today I join the United Kingdom, the Royal Family, and the Commonwealth Realms, in mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For seven decades, she was a global stalwart and a resolute leader for the U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II was the steady foundation of the flourishing special relationship between our two nations, promoting freedom and peace alongside American leaders throughout history.

“While we grieve her death, Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind an incredible, well-revered legacy. May she rest in peace.”

“Queen Elizabeth II was a strong and graceful leader for the better part of a century. As queen, she was a tremendous source of stability and clearly loved the people she served. She’ll forever be a symbol of decency and humanity for the whole world. Queen Elizabeth II leaves a remarkable legacy of duty, honor and service."

1st Congressional District

"Queen Elizabeth II led an incredible life, and I join millions around the globe in mourning her devastating loss.The longest serving monarch in British history, her remarkable legacy will endure and her many contributions will always be celebrated. Our prayers are with the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom today."

2nd Congressional District