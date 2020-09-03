Reports: 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel coming to Disney Plus

It will focus on Gaston and his loyal sidekick, LeFou.

A live-action limited series that will be a prequel to "Beauty and the Beast" is coming to the Disney+ streaming service, according to multiple reports. It will focus on the narcissistic brute Gaston and his faithful sidekick, LeFou.

Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who played the characters in the 2017 feature film, will reprise their roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and Entertainment Weekly.

The series will reportedly be a six-episode musical and will be set well before the events of the classic story. It does not yet have a title.

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, who played the title characters in the movie, are reportedly not slated to be part of the series. But THR says they could make guest appearances.