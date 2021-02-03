California Highway Patrol reports 13 people died after a crash in Imperial County, located near the Mexico border.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol confirms that 13 people are dead after a crash in Imperial County, located near the Mexico border and about 50 miles from the Arizona border.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Chief Omar Watson from CHP gave a final update for the day. He said there were 25 occupants in the vehicle and 12 of them were found dead at the scene. Due to the high number of people in the vehicle, multiple passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Chief Watson also confirmed an additional person died after being transported to the El Centro Regional Medical Center. The age range of people involved in the crash are 16-55.

Officers will remain on scene investigating the crash, but right now CHP says the vehicle was not being chased by law enforcement. It is unknown if the vehicle blew through a nearby stop sign.

The agency is currently working with the Mexican Consulate to figure out who is deceased so they can ultimately notify their next of kin.

CHP said they were assisted by Holtville Fire Department, Imperial County Sheriff, Imperial County Fire Department and the Imperial County Medical Examiner.

The El Centro Regional Medical Center gave an update earlier in the day. That can be seen here.