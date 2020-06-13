Black man's death near L.A., initially called suicide, sparks demand for full investigation

The hashtag #JusticeForRobertFuller was trending nationwide Friday as some questioned the initial finding of suicide.

Warning: The details contained in this story may be considered graphic and disturbing to some readers.

There are calls for further investigation after the death of a black man in a Los Angeles suburb was initially deemed an apparent suicide by the sheriff's department. There's now a nationwide call for a full probe into whether the man was the victim of a hate crime given the nature of his death.

Robert L. Fuller, 24, was found dead by a passerby early Wednesday morning in Palmdale, according to a statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It happened near Palmdale City Hall.

The department said Fuller was found hanging from a tree.

"Although the investigation is on-going, it appears Mr. Fuller, tragically, committed suicide," the department said. It added the investigation would continue and a full autopsy was planned. Officials told KNBC two autopsies were performed, both pointing to suicide.

The family and sheriff's department said no suicide note was left, according to KNBC.



Community members Friday expressed anger that the sheriff's department released a preliminary cause of death before an investigation was completed, according to the L.A. Times, and wondered if cameras could have seen what happened. The city reportedly said there were no outdoor cameras and that video recorders on a nearby traffic signal could not have shown what happened.



Several people posted videos on Twitter showing what they said was the tree in the park where it happened. They noted the park was across from city hall, a fire station and other buildings that they said could have cameras.

Fuller's death is gaining increased scrutiny nationwide after weeks of protests following the death of George Floyd.

Kim Kardashian West tweeted out a Change.org petition that demands a "thorough and transparent investigation by Palmdale PD, providing ALL video surveillance from city hall & surrounding building/area" from that night. The creator of the petition makes it clear she believes Fuller was murdered.

Fuller's sister, Diamond Alexander, posted to Facebook asking for anyone with answers to come forward.

"Words can’t describe how much my family is hurting right now," Alexander wrote. "￼It’s still under investigation. If anyone seen anything please come forward. Brother you will forever be in our heart. RIP."

The hashtag #JusticeForRobertFuller started to trend nationally Friday, with people speculating Fuller was murdered.

Editor's note: TEGNA typically does not report on suicides, including naming the deceased, but is doing so here due to the public nature of the case.

