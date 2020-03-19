Rosie O'Donnell to revive talk show for one time only

The live-streamed show will raise money for The Actors Fund. It will feature special guests like Neil Patrick Harris, Morgan Freeman and Gloria Estefan.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Rosie O’Donnell is reviving her old daytime talk show for one time only and her guest list is impressive.

A whos-who of Broadway, including Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Neil Patrick Harris, Morgan Freeman, Gloria Estefan and Barry Manilow, plan to join O’Donnell on Sunday for a live streaming fundraiser for The Actors Fund.

The show will be available at Broadway.com and live-streamed on Broadway.com’s YouTube channel.

The Actors Fund provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals. It was founded in 1882.

The Rosie O'Donnell show started in 1996, and it was a network hit until November 2000 when Rosie announced she would be leaving after her contract expired in 2002.

Since the Rosie O'Donnell Show, Rosie has been working on plenty of projects like launching a charity for children, Rosie’s Theater Kids, she joined the cast of ABC's The View and wrote a second memoir.