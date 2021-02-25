'Rugrats' is coming back with new CG animation, original voices

Nickelodeon is bringing back its popular " Rugrats " cartoon to the new Paramount Plus streaming service, the network announced Wednesday. The series, with updated CG animation, will feature the original voice actors when it debuts this spring.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation, said in a statement. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”