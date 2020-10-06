US intercepts Russian bombers near American airspace

NORAD says the Russian formations were intercepted within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force intercepted two separate Russian bomber formations off the coast of Alaska Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Military used F-22 Raptors, assisted by KC-135 Stratotankers and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System to complete the mission.

The Russian formations were composed of two Tupolev Tu-95 bombers and the other of two Sukhoi Su-35 fighters, along with a Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft.