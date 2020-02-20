9 killed in Germany bar shootings; suspect and mother also dead

HANAU, Germany — A 43-year-old German man shot and killed nine people at several locations in a Frankfurt suburb overnight in attacks that appear to have been motivated by far-right beliefs.
Officials said Thursday that the gunman first attacked a hookah bar in central Hanau at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, killing several people. Some of his victims are believed to be Turkish.
He then headed about a mile and a half west and opened fire again, claiming more victims.
A top state security official said the suspect's body was found near that of his 72-year-old mother at his registered address. Both had gunshot wounds and the weapon was found on the suspect.
An initial evaluation of a website believed to belong to the suspect indicates a xenophobic motivation, according to investigators.
The attack follows several recent acts of far-right violence in Germany.
Hanau is in southwestern Germany, about 12 miles east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants.