Stocks fall again amid coronavirus concern in Wall Street's worst week since 2008

The weeklong rout is being driven by fears that the spreading coronavirus will derail the global economy.

WASHINGTON — Stocks were falling again on Friday in another wild day, leaving Wall Street with its worst week since more than a decade ago as virus fears spread

Stocks fell on Wall Street, shaving another 2.6% off the Dow Jones industrials and putting the market on track for its worst week since October 2008. The S&P 500 index was pushed down another 2.7%.

Bond prices soared again as investors sought safety, pushing yields down further into record-low territory. The weeklong rout is being driven by fears that the spreading coronavirus will derail the global economy.

The losses moderated somewhat after the Federal Reserve said the economy was still strong and that it stood ready to help the economy if needed. The S&P 500 has lost 14.5% since hitting a record high just 10 days ago.

As of 1:00 p.m. ET Friday, the S&P 500 index fell 52 points, or 1.78%, to 2,925. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 681 points, or 2.6%, to 25,085. The Nasdaq fell 93.8 points, or 1.1%, to 8,472.

The falling numbers come a day after the Dow Jones lost 1,190.95 points -- the second thousand-point drop this week.

All three indices on Friday entered what is called "correction" -- meaning they are down 10% or more from their recent highs. While that big a drop is scary, corrections are fairly regular occurrences. Some traders even see them as healthy, helping to eliminate froth that may have built up after a long run higher. But fear is high this correction may worsen into a bear market -- a drop of 20%.

Asian markets continued their freefall Friday. Tokyo's benchmark fell by 4% and Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney all fell by about 3%.

The deepening global rout is fueled by fears the spreading virus that emerged in China in December will derail global trade and other industries. Investors had appeared confident governments were bringing the outbreak under control, but forecasters warned such optimism likely was premature.