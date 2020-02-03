Stocks open higher on Wall Street following a 7-day rout

Data showed progress in restoring factory output in Asia after weeks of disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following a seven-day rout brought on by worries that the spreading coronavirus outbreak will stunt the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61 points, or 0.3%, to 25,479. The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,961. The Nasdaq added 24 points, or 0.3%, to 8,598. Bond prices rose again, sending yields lower.

Markets in Asia ended mostly higher and European markets were mixed. U.S. stocks are coming off their worst weekly drop since the financial crisis of 2008.

The mood across markets turned sour after some cautious optimism in Asia, where some exchanges closed sharply higher. Gloomy forecasts for the world economy seem to have hurt sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index recovered from early losses, gaining 1% after the Bank of Japan promised to step in to support the economy.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 1%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.8% and India's Sensex advanced 1.6%.

Meanwhile, the price of oil has dropped precipitously as global demand weakens even further. That has sent shares tumbling for oil giants like Exxon and Chevron while smaller producers with idling rigs continue to slash jobs.