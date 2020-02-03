Stocks surge more than 1,200 points on Wall Street following a 7-day rout

U.S. stocks were coming off their worst weekly drop since the financial crisis of 2008.

Stocks rose sharply on Wall Street Monday as traders hoped that central banks will take action to help shelter the global economy from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The market recouped part of the losses it took in a seven-day rout that gave stocks their worst week since the financial crisis of 2008.

The Dow Jones closed up more than 5% on Monday and surged 1,293 points. It was the largest daily point gain in history.

Gloomy forecasts for the world economy have hurt sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had climbed around 740 points, or 2.9%, to 26,156, as of noon Eastern time. The S&P 500 index rose 2.7% and the Nasdaq gained 2.8%. Bond prices rose again, sending yields lower.

The mood across markets turned sour after some cautious optimism in Asia, where some exchanges closed sharply higher. Gloomy forecasts for the world economy seem to have hurt sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index recovered from early losses, gaining 1% after the Bank of Japan promised to step in to support the economy.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 1%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.8% and India's Sensex advanced 1.6%.

Meanwhile, the price of oil has dropped precipitously as global demand weakens even further. That has sent shares tumbling for oil giants like Exxon and Chevron while smaller producers with idling rigs continue to slash jobs.