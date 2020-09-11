Stocks surge on Wall Street after Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is effective

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,500 points Monday morning after drugmaker Pfizer said early data shows its coronavirus vaccine looks highly effective.

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,500 points, or 5.4%, in early trading Monday and the S&P 500 jumped 3.7% after drugmaker Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine looks highly effective.

That added to investor relief that the U.S. presidential election was finally decided over the weekend. Global markets were also moving sharply higher.

Pfizer's preliminary data suggests the company is on track to file an emergency application with regulators this month.

Any economic recovery depends on checking the pandemic, and investors pounced upon the news. Pfizer's data is only preliminary and does not mean a vaccine is imminent. Getting the vaccine to billions of people will be a massive undertaking, even if it is approved.

In Europe, France's CAC 40 jumped 5.6% to 5,239, while Germany's DAX surged 5.1% to 13,112. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 4% to 6,145.

Markets were already buoyant about the result of the U.S. elections, which saw Biden win the presidency.

“This means less uncertainty, less turmoil in terms of foreign relations, and reversal of some futile policies which were put by the Trump administration," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said in a commentary.

Many analysts expect trade tensions to de-escalate under a Biden presidency. Still, not all trade tensions are expected to vanish even if Biden rolls back some of the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on U.S. trading partners, especially China, in the past several years.

The European Union pressed ahead Monday with plans to impose tariffs and other penalties on up to $4 billion worth of U.S. goods and services over illegal American support for plane maker Boeing. That followed a World Trade Organization ruling in the U.S.'s favor over EU support for Airbus.

In Asian trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.1% to finish at 24,839.84. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.8% to 6,298.80. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.3% to 2,447.20. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2% to 26,016.17, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.9% to 3,373.73.

For now, investors seem inclined to shrug off Trump’s refusal to concede and threats of legal action. With Republicans expected to retain their grip on a majority in the Senate, they are betting on continuity in tax, regulatory and other policies, analysts said.

“Trump not conceding a loss is near-term noise looking to wrong-foot Biden at the start of his presidency while Republicans in a position to not concede ground on legislation may continue to frustrate Biden’s agenda," Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

“If Republicans remain in charge of the Senate, chances for a big package of economic aid are weaker, and the Federal Reserve will likely need to step up with more support, said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda.

Despite rising infections and deaths from the pandemic, economies have continued to recover from the shocks of earlier shutdowns to combat outbreaks.

Customs data released Saturday showed China’s export growth accelerated in October, boosting the total so far this year back above pre-coronavirus levels for the first time. Exports in October rose 11.4% over a year earlier to $237.2 billion, up from September’s 9.9% gain, while imports rose 4.7% by value to $178.7 billion, decelerating from the previous month’s 13.2% surge.

Biden has vowed to move decisively to try to counter the worsening coronavirus pandemic, which has sapped economic growth, trade and travel, as the U.S. and Europe face a troubling rise in infections. Even if the strictest lockdowns don’t return in the United States, the worsening pandemic may dampen consumption and erase profits.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude gained $3.16 to $40.30 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $3.08 to $42.53 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 104.38 Japanese yen from 103.35 yen late Friday. The euro cost $1.1889, up from $1.1875.

___