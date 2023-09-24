Taylor Swift fuels dating rumors after cheering on Chiefs with Travis Kelce's mom

Shortly after Swift was spotted, the internet went wild with reactions.

WASHINGTON — Taylor Swift sent the internet into a frenzy on Sunday after she was spotted cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The "Midnights" pop star was sitting next to Donna Kelce during the Chiefs vs. Bears game. For the last few weeks, there have been speculations that the 12-time Grammy winner has been dating the Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce.

Shortly after the two were shown, the internet went wild with reactions.

"I think the internet right now is going insane," said one broadcaster.

"Taylor Swift" quickly became a trending topic on the platform, along with "Chiefs" and "Kelce."

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead, sitting with Travis Kelce's mom:

"The duo you never knew you needed Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce," one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The duo you never knew you needed Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce," one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Even the NFL weighed in on Swift's attendance.

"In her RED era," the NFL said on X along with a video of Swift and Donna Kelce.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating?

For the past few weeks, there have been all sorts of rumors that Taylor Swift was dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

On Wednesday morning, his brother, Jason Kelce made an appearance on a Philadelphia sports radio show and said he believes the rumors are "100% true," ... except right after that he seems to say he was just joking.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about what's happening with Travis's love life and I try to keep, you know, his business kind of his business, and stay out of that world, but having said that...I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100% true...naw I'm joking," Jason Kelce said.

It's kind of hard to hear what exactly Jason Kelce said at the end of his interview, so we'll have to wait until Travis or Taylor themselves weigh in.

Swift, whose expansive song catalog includes “Call It What You Want” and “Out of the Woods,” is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.