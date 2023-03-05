Will there be a season 4 of 'Ted Lasso'? What the cast has said

Is this the last we'll see of AFC Richmond?

WASHINGTON — With the season 3 finale of "Ted Lasso" set to premiere late Tuesday evening, many fans are naturally wondering whether this is it for AFC Richmond and its cast of characters.

The Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series, about an American coaching a soccer team in London, has long been described as a three-season series — but executive producer, writer and star Jason Sudeikis has been noncommittal over the past couple months about what comes next.

Here's what the cast has said about whether this is the end of the run (Some spoilers ahead, if you haven't watched season 3 yet).

Will there be a "Ted Lasso" season 4?

While AppleTV+ hasn't officially announced this as the series finale, a lot of signs are pointing that direction. The penultimate episode of the season ended with AFC Richmond one game away from potentially winning the Premier League title and with Ted about to reveal something to AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton.

Hours before the premiere of the season 3 finale, the official Ted Lasso Twitter account referred to it as their "final match."

"A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin' to a little town in London. Tonight we play our final match," the account tweeted on Tuesday. "It's like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can't tell you what's happenin', but I sure as heck don't want it to end."

Several cast members from the show spent Tuesday on the picket line supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike.

Hannah Waddingham, who plays Welton, described the gathering as their "final day as Richmond Greyhounds."

"On our final day as Richmond Greyhounds….there’s nowhere else we could be. Thank you so much to our magnificent writers’ room. We’d be NOTHING without you," Waddingham wrote.

When does the "Ted Lasso" finale air?

Depending on where you live, you may need to stay up pretty late to watch the finale. Brendan Hunt, who plays assistant coach Beard, tweeted the episode isn't going to be posted early ahead of the Tuesday 9 p.m. Pacific Time (11 p.m. Central, midnight Eastern) release time.

Will there be a "Ted Lasso" spin off?

Hunt, who is also an executive producer and writer on the show, told the Associated Press earlier this year that they "always saw it as this three-movement suite or a three-piece story." But he admitted to AP that the show's success has added more questions than answers to that original plan. “So the door is still open for — after this suite is finished — that maybe we’ll pick up with something else in this world.”