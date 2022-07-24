Tom Brady gifts signed jersey to WNBA star Kelsey Plum

The Las Vegas Aces point guard literally jumped for joy when she opened the gift box.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's not every day you open a gift from Tom Brady, but WNBA star Kelsey Plum did just that.

The Las Vegas Aces point guard literally jumped for joy when she opened the gift box, receiving a jersey and some other swag. She posted her reaction on her Instagram story, which was shared by ESPN's SportsCenter.

"Here's some goodies," Plum says in the video as she reads a note from the package. "From T.B. Best of luck."

She held up a jersey with the message "Kelsey, you are amazing. L.F.G. Good luck!" written on the number. Her reaction to the gift — including exclamations, jumping up and down and immediately putting the jersey on — was priceless.

Plum is a longtime Brady fan, and this isn't the athletes' first interaction. When Brady attended the Aces' game against the Connecticut Sun in May, she wasn't sure what to say to him at first — but gave him a hug.

"I was like man you're a dog, I love you, 'woof woof!' He looked at me and he was like 'yeah,'" Plum said in a post-game conference. "So we connected."

Plum was named MVP at her first All-Star appearance this month after she scored 30 points for Team Wilson, matching the league's All-Star Game scoring record. Maya Moore also scored 30 points in 2015.