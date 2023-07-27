Tori Kelly opens up about her 'unexpected health challenges' in handwritten letter

Tori Kelly's letter comes on the eve of her EP release and just days after she was rushed to the hospital.

WASHINGTON — Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly says she is "feeling stronger now" following her hospitalization earlier this week.

The 30-year-old singer shared details of her "unexpected health challenges" in a handwritten letter to fans on Thursday morning. Kelly was rushed to the hospital Sunday after she collapsed and was being treated for blood clots, according to multiple media outlets.

"It's been a scary few days, but I can feel your prayers and I can't stop thinking about you," the singer said in her letter. "I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

The singer went on to thank the "amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me."

Kelly's letter comes on the eve of her EP release and a day before her scheduled performance at The Roxy in Los Angeles.

"Of course, I'm heartbroken about all the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first," the Grammy winner said in her letter. "I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"

Kelly first gained recognition as a teenager through her videos on YouTube, and made it through to Hollywood Week of the ninth season of "American Idol" when she was 16 years old.