President Donald Trump is set to speak to reporters Wednesday at the White House.

President Donald Trump is holding a news conference at The White House Wednesday. It's unclear what topics he will discuss, but his recent press conferences typically have focused on the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump predicted that the election "will end up in the Supreme Court." And he suggested that is one of the reasons he is pushing so strongly to fill the seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the nation votes Nov. 3.

Speaking to reporters in the Cabinet Room, Trump complained again about mail-in voting, calling it a Democratic "scam" without providing proof. He said the "scam" will end up requiring a Supreme Court decision.

"And I think having a four-four situation is not a good situation," he said, referring to an evenly split court. "Just in case it would be more political than it should be, I think it's very important to have a ninth justice," Trump said.