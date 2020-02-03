TSA finds 3D printed guns at airport

The Transportation Security Administration found the guns shown above on February 20

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Transportation Security Administration confiscated multiple 3D printed guns on February 20 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The TSA said there are several incidents of them catching 3D printed firearms, firearm parts, knuckles as well as other prohibited items.

Between February 10 and February 23 the TSA found 161 firearms. Of the 161 firearms, 145 were loaded and 62 had a round chambered.