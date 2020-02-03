x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

nation-world

TSA finds 3D printed guns at airport

The Transportation Security Administration found the guns shown above on February 20
Credit: TSA

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Transportation Security Administration confiscated multiple 3D printed guns on February 20 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The TSA said there are several incidents of them catching 3D printed firearms, firearm parts, knuckles as well as other prohibited items. 

Between February 10 and February 23 the TSA found 161 firearms. Of the 161 firearms, 145 were loaded and 62 had a round chambered.  

To avoid being cited, be sure your firearms are stored in your checked bag. For more information, click here.

RELATED: Reports: Woman says agents seized $82,000 in cash at airport. She’s suing

RELATED: TSA report: More guns found at checkpoints in 2019, including Iowa