Metro expert warns of possible cybersecurity attacks in the US following Russian invasion of Ukraine

A cybersecurity expert says even the average person should pay extra attention to the links they click on right now. Here's what you can do to protect yourself:

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, a metro cybersecurity company is warning of possible cyberattacks in the U.S.

Manoj Tomar, managing partner with Armolon Cybersecurity Consulting, said everyone in countries that put sanctions on Russia should be on high alert when browsing on their phones or computers.

"If this thing drags on, state-sponsored actors from Russia, cybersecurity or cyber breaches for them is a low hanging fruit," Tomar said.

He noted the average person thinks they will not be a target, but that isn't the case.

Tomar said anyone can be a victim by visiting an untrustworthy website or clicking on a link in an email they receive, which is known as phishing.

"For the average consumer, American consumer, what I would say is use common sense," he added. "Make sure the software you're running on your computer is up to date. The password you have needs to be strong."

For businesses, Tomar said managers need to make sure all employees know the company's online policies and have a contingency plan in place if they are compromised.

This includes cybersecurity insurance.

"[Know] how will you get your information back," Tomar said. "So have a document going that says this is what we're going to do if bad things happen. And it's not a matter of if, but when."

He said one of the biggest attacks that could come from Russia is the spreading of misinformation.

"Putting content out there that is sensational but not accurate… If you are sharing or consuming information make sure it is accurate," Tomar said.

He added if someone shares information and finds out it is false, they should immediately delete the post off their social media.

You can find the latest fact-checks on viral claims from Russia and Ukraine at weareiowa.com/verify.