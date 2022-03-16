Des Moines woman with family still in Ukraine using ice skating to help relieve stress

A metro woman with family still in Ukraine said she uses the ice rink to help relieve the stress of thinking about her family being in a dangerous situation.

URBANDALE, Iowa — As Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukraine, a Des Moines woman originally from Russia is hoping a cease-fire is called soon.

That's because she has family members still living in Ukraine who have not escaped yet.

Maya Alexandrova and her daughter moved to Des Moines 10 years ago.

She said one of the first activities they did when moving here was skating, joining the Central Iowa Figure Skating Club.

That's because it reminded her of her homeland.

Lately, she's been hitting the rink more to clear her mind about everything.

"When I heard about [it] I just [couldn't] believe it," Alexandrova said. "It's just okay, am I sleeping right now? Please wake me up."

Alexandrova said she is constantly stressing over the situation, worrying about her mom, dad, brother and his family who were living in Kyiv at the time of the invasion.

The family has yet to leave the country, but have found shelter in another city.

"I'm just overwhelmed thinking about the safety of Ukrainians and Russian loved ones," Alexandrova said. "Just all the time [I] think about what's happening."

Alexandrova said she feels more at peace on the ice at the Buccaneers Arena where the figure skating club meets.

Richard Harms, the president of the skating club, said making people feel at peace is something the group strives to give anyone who enters their world.

"They can come out here in this safe environment, where they aren't going to have to deal with the troubles of day-to-day life," Harms said. "[Like] in their home countries or here in the U.S. It means a lot to be able to give them that safe space."