University of Iowa student reflects on 1-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine

Oksana Hirchak says she keeps in daily contact with her family who are still in Ukraine.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Oksana Hirchak is a 28-year-old psychology student at the University of Iowa.

"So I came to Iowa in August 2021, just half a year before the war," Hirchak told Local 5.

The Ukranian woman says she never anticipated that in her time spent studying in the United States, her homeland would be invaded by Russia.

"I was thinking, 'They're trying to threaten us again. They're trying, eh whatever, they will not invade.' Then they do."

She was forced to watch the invasion unfold from thousands of miles away, in Iowa.

"It was shocking," Hirchak said. "It was depressing. Yeah, it was pretty awful. Especially when you're far away, you don't know what's going on. Maybe you will never come back. Maybe you will never see some of the people."

Hirchak's mom, dad, brother and his family are still in Ukraine living in the western region, close to Poland. She says relocating out of the country has never been a topic of discussion for them.

"If they have their life there why would they want to go somewhere else? My brother has a family, he has two children. They have a good life, parents as well. Like, why? Why did they have to leave their land?"

Hirchak keeps in daily contact with her family.

"I sometimes feel they are more resilient than me," she said. "They are, they're just stronger than me."

But that resiliency is something she sees not only in her own family, but in all Ukranians forced to weather this conflict.