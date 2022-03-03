Ukraine Airbnbs being booked to get money to residents quickly

They have no plans to visit, but people are booking Airbnbs in war-torn Ukraine as a way to quickly get money to the people living there.

People who want to quickly get money to Ukrainians have come up with a simple way to make it happen. They're reportedly booking stays at Airbnb's in the country, even with no intention of going there.

The Guardian reports one couple made a booking for March 3-10 in Kyiv.

"Hello Maria," they wrote in their Airbnb confirmation which was posted on Twitter. "My wife and I have booked your apartment for one week - but of course we will not be visiting. This is just so you can receive some money. We wish we could do more to help you and the people of Kiev."

HOW TO HELP - just booked a Kiev AirBnb for 1 week, simply as a means of getting money directly into the hands of Kiev residents. It's really cheap and can make a small difference right now. Please share this idea #Ukraine #Russia #StopWarInUkraine #StopPutinNOW #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/7yQDLYRkph — DiMaggio.eth (@DimaggioEth) March 3, 2022

TODAY reports that Utah-based Airbnb host Sarah Brown reserved a four-night stay in Kiev.

“For me it was the simplest way to feel connected to a person like boots on the ground,” Brown reportedly said.

The person she booked with responded, saying "It does matter and it does help us to survive these hardest days. It gives us strength and motivation. We’re staying in Kiev, hoping and believing in our Victory soon.”

Airbnb said it is temporarily waiving guest and host bookings in Ukraine.

"We are so humbled by the inspiring generosity of our community during this moment of crisis," an Airbnb spokesperson said.

Airbnb announced Monday it would offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Airbnb hosts can offer up their properties for emergency stays.

The United Nations refugee agency said Thursday that 1 million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, the swiftest exodus of refugees this century. The total number of refugees is expected to pass 4 million.