Team of Ukrainian doctors visits Des Moines

The group of health care professionals visited Washington D.C. and Des Moines to visit with other physicians to collaborate on best practices.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Congressional Office for International Leadership sent a delegation of doctors from Ukraine to Des Moines this week, with team of five spending collaborating on best practices for health care management and best practices.

The delegation stayed in the homes of local residents throughout their visit. Local 5 News spoke with the doctors with the help of a translator.

"The first thing that impressed us was the local hospitality," said Dr. Lina Avad, an OBGYN at Dobrobut Medical Center. "People everywhere are amazing in their attempts to help. They smile often, they're very friendly. We are pleasantly impressed how much they know about Ukraine and how much they [are] dedicated to supporting Ukraine. We witness people who come to us with tears in their eyes, continuously asking what else they can do to help our cause."

When asked about what surprised them or impressed them about what they've learned about U.S. health care, the group had a variety of responses.

"I was impressed that there is no segregation in providing care on undocumented immigrants," Avad said. "They receive the same level of care as the citizens of this country. As an example, a pregnant woman will always receive health and medical care regardless whether she is documented, can pay or cannot pay for the service."

"As a specialist in primary care, I know I was very much impressed with the local walk-in clinics and the level and the depths of care that they provide to the people and that level," said Dr. Hanna Batsiura, Project Manager with the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

"I was very much impressed with the system of medical insurance here," said Dr. Anastasiia Sarzhevska, Acting Director for City Hospital No. 1 Zaporizhzhia. "That's something to definitely take into consideration upon return to Ukraine. This connection between federal state Medicare and Medicaid and their cooperation for the benefit of the patient."

This conversation on health care in the United States was just a small portion of the nearly hour-long sitdown the delegation had with Local 5 News. The group spoke candidly about the realities of what they've faced as physicians on the frontlines during wartime.

"The enemy seems to act to destroy civic objects that have nothing to do with military or support of the military," said Dr. Hanna Shcherbak, Medical Director of Surgery, City Hospital No. 3 Kramatorsk. "And so we have unusual examples when schools are bombed, hospitals are bombed in her city of Kramatorsk and objects that again only serve civilians."

Local 5 News will bring you more from this in-depth conversation next week.