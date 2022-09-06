Sioux City man pleads guilty to US Capitol insurrection charge

The man threatened to behead President Biden and predicted there would be "blood in the streets."

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Sioux City man who promised to behead President Joe Biden and predicted “blood in the streets” has pleaded guilty to a single charge and faces up to six months in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Kenneth Rader, 54, entered the guilty plea Tuesday to a federal judge in Washington by video conference. Rader was allowed to remain free on bond.

He was arrested on Jan. 20 in Sioux City after a family member tipped the FBI off about his involvement. The tipster called Rader “my radicalized family member.”

According to court documents, Rader admitted that he traveled from Iowa to Washington to protest the validity of President Biden's win. On social media, Rader wrote about a soon-to-come civil war and that he had joined a militia.

Rader climbed scaffolding outside the Capitol and entered the building, remaining inside for three minutes after gathering glass shards from a broken window and plaster from the walls as souvenirs. Photos show him wearing a hooded sweatshirt with “Trump 2020” on the front.

Some statements he made via social media included that Biden would never be president and that "I’ll behead him like ISIS.”

He previously pleaded not guilty to all counts in March 2022 but, after forming an agreement with federal prosecutors, he agreed to plead guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol insurrection to have his other charges dropped.

Nine Iowans have been charged for participating in the Capitol insurrection, including father and son Daryl and Daniel Johnson and Chad Heathcote of Adel.

Rader will be sentenced Sept. 9. He faces up to six months in prison, probation of up to five years and a fine of up to $5,000.