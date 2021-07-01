Walt Disney Co. requiring staff be vaccinated

The vaccine mandate applies to all salaried and non-union hourly employees, in the U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Co. is the most recent major corporation, updating its vaccine requirements.

In a statement originally posted by Deadline, and confirmed by KHOU11 through a Disney employee, the company says all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. must show proof of vaccination. The company also said it is talking to unions representing workers under collective bargaining agreements.

“At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority," the statement reads. "Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated.”

Any employee working on-site will have 60 days to show vaccination proof. While remote employees will have to show proof prior to their return.

The company says, all new hires will have to be vaccinated before the start of their employment, stating, "Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.”