WATCH LIVE: Trump to speak on coronavirus threat as first US death confirmed

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will address the nation about the coronavirus threat.

Trump's appearance comes after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. in someone who had not traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus.

Officials in Washington state say a person has died of COVID-19, the first such death in the United States. The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family and is a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

Trump tweeted that he'll discuss the latest developments at a White House news conference on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Trump addressed the nation about the coronavirus from the White House earlier this week.

It can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.