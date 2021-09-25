WATCH: Netflix releases teaser clips for 'Ozark,' 'Bridgerton,' 'The Crown' and others in series of announcements

Netflix held a day of announcements about new shows and seasons. The event was called 'TUDUM,' after its iconic intro graphic.

Editor's note: Minor show spoilers ahead. Videos may not be suitable for all viewers.

Netflix held a day of announcements and previews for the streaming service's upcoming new releases

The event was called "TUDUM," named for the signature sound in the platform's opening graphic.

The streaming services gave updates and sneak previews into future seasons of shows like 'The Crown,' 'Emily in Paris,' 'Ozark' and 'Bridgerton.'

Fans of Netflix's hit show 'Ozark' starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney can watch a sneak peak of a scene from the fourth and final season of the show, which will air in 2022.

The "Ozark" clip seemingly picks up where season three left off, with main characters Marty and Wendy Byrde at a Mexican drug cartel compound. In the middle of a boisterous party hosted by cartel boss Omar Navarro, the two congregate in a bathroom.

Ozark will return in 2022 — watch the first clip from Season 4 now! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/FPKjxJxB0w — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

In the clip, Marty and Wendy attempt to wipe blood off their hands and faces. It seems safe to assume the gore was the result of the traumatic ending that shocked viewers in the previous season's finale.

Fans will have to wait until an unspecified date in 2022 to find out what happens after that in the two-part, 14 episode end to the series.

Bridgerton fans got a peak of season two with this testy exchange between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma:

Bridgerton fans, #TUDUM has the moment you’ve been waiting for:



Anthony Bridgerton meets Kate Sharma! pic.twitter.com/rGn23EEMXT — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

And both 'Emily in Paris' and 'The Crown' have premiere dates for their new seasons.

Emily in Paris Season 2 premieres December 22! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/4EcoCvCvmD — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

The Crown’s new Queen, Imelda Staunton, just revealed in #TUDUM that Season 5 will premiere in November 2022. pic.twitter.com/IYknWn8Qhi — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021