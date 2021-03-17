Watch Live | 8 killed at 3 massage parlors in metro Atlanta, police give update

In total 8 people were killed and one person was injured at 3 separate locations.

ATLANTA — A man was arrested after eight people were killed in shootings at three separate massage parlors in Cherokee County and Midtown Atlanta Tuesday. The FBI is now assisting local officials with the investigation and President Biden has been briefed.

This is what we know.

Spa shooting locations

The first shooting happened at Young's Asians Massage Parlor, on Highway 92 near Bells Ferry in Cherokee County, at around 5:00 p.m. where four people were killed and one man was injured.

The second and third shootings happened at Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa on Piedmont Rd. in Midtown Atlanta about 45 minutes later. Atlanta Police said three people were killed at the Gold Spa. The fourth person was killed across the street at the Aromatherapy Spa.

The victims

At Young's Asian Massage Parlor all police have released about the victims are brief descriptions. Officials described two as Asian women, one as a White woman and one as a White man. The person still hospitalized was a Hispanic man, officials said.

At the two Atlanta shootings, Atlanta police said all four victims were Asian women. The Associated Press is reporting that those victims are of Korean descent. 11Alive is working to learn more information.

Six of the eight people who were killed were Asian women. The Associated Press reports South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its diplomats in Atlanta have confirmed from police that four of the victims who died were women of Korean descent. The ministry said the office of its Consulate General in Atlanta is trying to confirm the nationality of the women.

Robert Aaron Long - the suspect

Robert Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia is the only suspect for all three shootings. According to Cherokee County officials, video surveillance at the Atlanta spas show the same man and car that the video shows at the Cherokee County spa.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on March 16, Cherokee officials said he was arrested in Crisp County, Georgia which is off I-75 in south Central Georgia, about 150 miles south of Atlanta. Officials told 11Alive's Jon Shirek a Georgia State Patrol trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop his vehicle after deputies recognized him.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office told 11Alive Long was extradited to Cherokee County early the next morning.

What Asian advocacy groups are saying

Asian Americans Advancing Justice left this statement on Twitter shortly before midnight - "We are shaken by the violence in our city that has left 8 ppl dead, including members of the Asian American community. We are gathering info about what happened & the needs of directly impacted are. Now is the time to hold the victims & their families in our hearts & with light."

Stop AAPI Hate said in part, "right now there is a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community that must be addressed."