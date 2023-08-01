Zendaya opens up about death of 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya is remembering her 'Euphoria' co-star for his "warm kind eyes and bright smile."

WASHINGTON — Zendaya is paying tribute to her "Euphoria" co-star Angus Cloud and remembering "all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us."

Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O'Neill on the HBO series died Monday at the age of 25.

His publicist said he died at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," Zendaya shared in a social media post Tuesday. "I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it."

"I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment," she added.

In a statement, Cloud's family said goodbye on Monday to “an artist, a friend, a brother and a son."

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the family said. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” his family added.

Cloud hadn’t acted before he was cast in “Euphoria.” He was walking down the street in New York when casting scout Eléonore Hendricks noticed him. Cloud was resistant at first, suspecting a scam. Then casting director Jennifer Venditti met with him and series creator Sam Levinson eventually made him a co-star in the series alongside Zendaya for its first two seasons.

The third season hasn't yet begun filming.