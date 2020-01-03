Coronavirus scare has some calling for empty arenas at March Madness

In an effort to take every possible precaution to protect against the Coronavirus, a group is suggesting holding sporting events without an audience.

One group is calling for empty arenas for March Madness and other sporting events in an effort to protect against the Coronavirus.

The National College Players Association says there should be a "serious discussion" about holding sporting events without an audience.

They released a statement regarding the Coronavirus and the potential impact it could have on the health of college athletes, calling on the NCAA to take action.

"The NCAA and its colleges should take precautions to protect college athletes," the statement reads in part. "They should also make public which actions will be taken and when."