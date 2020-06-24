Dozens of local mothers marched Wednesday demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT who was fatally shot by Louisville police officers in March.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Dozens of local mothers in the Quad Cities marched Wednesday to keep the memory of Breonna Taylor alive, demanding justice for the decorated, 26-year-old EMT who was fatally shot by Louisville police officers.

Marchers joined at Riverview Terrace Park in Davenport and walked up Locust Steet and back.

"I just want Breonna's name to be heard," Nisha White, organizer of the June 24 march said. "Her name is no longer trending on social media and that's a scary sign for me that's just saying that people are starting to forget about her."

It's been more than 100 days since Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment on March 13, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Three plain-clothed officers, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detectives Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, entered her apartment on a no-knock search warrant and shot and killed Taylor.

Since then, Taylor has become the focus of national protests and rallies calling for a better form of policing. Across the country, protesters have demanded the officers involved be fired and arrested. Hankison is the only officer in the incident to have lost his job.