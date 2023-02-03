Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Osborn appointed adjutant general of Iowa National Guard

Osborn will replace Maj. Gen. Benjamin J. Correll, who announced his retirement in January.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa National Guard will soon have a new leader.

On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Osborn to be the 28th adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard.

“General Osborn has been an invaluable member of the Iowa National Guard as our state has faced natural disasters, a pandemic, and civil unrest,” Reynolds said in the release. “Iowans can trust that the Iowa National Guard stands ready and prepared under General Osborn’s proven leadership capabilities. He is a trusted advisor with a wealth of command experience at both home and abroad.”

As adjutant general, Osborn will manage more than 2,000 federal and state full-time employees as well as nearly 9,000 part-time soldiers and airmen.

Born in Davenport, Osborn first enlisted in the army in 1984. He transferred to the Iowa Army National Guard in 1992.

Over the course of his career, Osborn has been deployed overseas three times and has held a variety of roles. Since August 2018, Osborn has served as the Iowa National Guard's deputy adjutant general.