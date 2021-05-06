Marine from Des Moines describes being pilot as Vietnam War ended

Col. Gerald Berry is back in Iowa for an address at the Vietnam Veterans Day program, sharing his story of rescuing the U.S. Ambassador to end the Vietnam War.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Col. Gerald Berry is proud to be from Des Moines.

"I went to Des Moines Tech High School," Berry said. "It's no longer here, but we were a force in athletics."

He's also very honored to have served in the Marines during the Vietnam War.

"I was a CH-46 helicopter pilot in Vietnam. I went there and '69 and '70 and then of course came back for the evacuation of Saigon," he said. "I guess my claim to fame is I tell everybody I ended the Vietnam War when I brought the ambassador home."

Berry's helicopter rescued then-U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Graham Martin at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.