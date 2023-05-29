Volunteers discover 9 veterans among 71 unclaimed remains at Des Moines cemetery

This year, eight of the nine servicemen now have an official VA headstone thanks to the work of volunteers.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Memorial Day, cemeteries fill with American flags and other tributes to the men and women who paid the ultimate price while serving our country.

But until this year, nine men buried at Pinehill Cemetary in Des Moines went without any star-spangled salutes. They were among 71 souls who went unclaimed in the city, ultimately buried together in a plot at Pinehill.

For years, the plot remained untouched until a group of volunteers began looking into the lives of the deceased.

"We don't really know any of these individuals, we don't know what led to their remains being unclaimed," said volunteer Mike Rowley. "We found of the 71, at least nine of them are veterans. So the next step was to document and prove to the VA that they were veterans."

So far, the group has received VA approval for eight of the nine veterans.

Work is still underway to secure the final headstone for John Keller.

World War I veterans include George Andrews, James Collins, and Felix Schneelock. The World War II veterans include Paul Harvey, Frederick Eastwood, Cranston Pool, Rover Ivie, and Frank Heino.