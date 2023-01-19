Iowa National Guard Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell to retire in March

Corell led the Iowa National Guard through domestic operations including the pandemic and the Aug. 2020 derecho.

The Iowa National Guard's top general will retire in March, according to a press release.

Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell will step down on March 1 after serving for three years as the Iowa National Guard's commander.

Corell was selected for his role by Gov. Kim Reynolds in August 2019. Since then, Corell led the Iowa National Guard through domestic operations including the pandemic and the August 2020 derecho.

“Through unrest, natural disaster recoveries, and a pandemic, General Corell has been a guiding light, not only for me, but for every Iowan," Reynolds said in a statement. "When I appointed General Corell, I said we couldn’t know what the future would hold. None of us could have predicted the trials and tribulations we would face in that time. I am thankful for General Corell’s strength and guidance during those trying times. And I will be forever grateful for his dedication to our state.”

Corell was born and raised in Iowa. He enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in January 1986. Throughout his 37-year military career, he was deployed overseas six times and commanded at every level.

Most recently, Corell served as division commander of the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" during a deployment to Kuwait.

MG Ben Corell, 27th Adjutant General of the IANG, is retiring in March.



Corell’s military career includes six deployments over the course of 37 years of service to our state and nation. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/m46b3nCaDg — Iowa National Guard (@IowaNatGuard) January 18, 2023