Here's how Iowa veterans can get training for STEM jobs

One veteran hopes to see more opportunities for others like himself.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Careers in STEM—science, technology, engineering and mathematics—are often seen as the future of the workforce. But getting the right training to get into those fields isn't always easy.

John Paul Strong is hoping to open more doors into those fields. An Army veteran, he's campaigning to help veterans like himself get training in STEM fields.

"We have this STEM program in Iowa," Strong said. "And the STEM website, I don't think says anything about older workers or older veterans."

According to census data, 7.6% of Iowans are veterans. Though Strong is retired now, he identifies himself as someone in need of additional income.

"As you get older, you can't unload things off the truck and things like that and walk a lot," he said. "So probably an older worker is going to have a desk job, but then the desk has a computer and you need to be able to use that."

Computer skills, in particular, are a necessity.

A Brookings Institution study found that 23% of jobs require high digital skills, and 48% require medium digital skills.

That means that without computer training, over half the workforce could be at a disadvantage. Fortunately, there are already some incentives in place to encourage veterans to look at careers in STEM.

"In 2019, there was an added benefit GI Bill benefit where veterans going into STEM fields can get an additional nine months of benefits, because sometimes those STEM programs of study are a little bit longer," said Jathan Chicoine, a project manager for Home Base Iowa.

According to Chicoine, approximately 24% of veterans end up working in STEM-related fields.

"It's very important that young people and students in high school and college have the skills. And so it's also important for older people to have the skills to compete in the workforce," Strong said.

There are current programs in place to help veterans find employment.

Iowa Workforce Development offers Veteran Employment Services such as skill assessments and job interview training, and Home Base Iowa helps connect veterans with over 2,100 employers across the state.

If you are a veteran looking to receive career support, click/tap here to see if you are eligible.