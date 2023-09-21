'A battle-tested soldier and seasoned leader': Iowan to serve as Chief of Staff of US Army

Sen. Chuck Grassley nominated George to the West Point Military Academy nearly 40 years ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — An Iowa native will officially serve as the highest-ranking officer in the United States Army.

Gen. Randy George of Alden, Iowa was confirmed as Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army on Thursday following a 96-1 vote by the U.S. Senate.

"General George is a battle-tested soldier and seasoned leader who has been a critically important champion for the Army as Vice Chief of Staff and as Acting Chief," said Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth in a statement.

Sen. Chuck Grassley nominated George to the West Point Military Academy nearly 40 years ago.

“Gen. George brings to the helm of the Army a keen understanding of its capabilities and needs," Grassley said in a statement. "He has the experience, vision and will to serve that the job demands, with the Iowa common sense to match. I congratulate Gen. George on his confirmation and look forward to working with him on matters of defense and national security.”

Just voted 2 confirm Gen Randy George frm Alden IA as Chief of Staff of the Army Many thx for ur decades of dedicated service 2 our country & leadership in the Armed Forces He was confirmed 96-1 PS I nominated him for West Point he started there in 1984 pic.twitter.com/fDPynOdBuz — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 21, 2023

Throughout his time in the military, George served in Iraq and Afghanistan before entering army leadership.

His most recent command was of I Corps at Joint Base Lewis McChord, according to his U.S. Army biography. After that, George served as senior military assistant to the Secretary of Defense before assuming duties as the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army in August 2022.

George's confirmation comes in the wake of a months-long pause in military promotions. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. said he would not drop holds until Senate Democrats allowed a vote on the Pentagon abortion policy. In the Senate, one senator can hold up nominations, even if the other 99 senators want to move forward.

However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer forced George's nomination to a full Senate vote, along with two other military nominations.