Watch live: Crews responding to fire, explosion on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported that several sailors were being treated for a variety of injuries.

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews are responding to a fire and explosion onboard a Navy ship at Naval Base San Diego which injured several sailors Sunday morning, according to authorities. A three-alarm fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) was reported at 8:51 a.m. at the base located on 32nd Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. San Diego is the ship's homeport.

SDFD is assisting in battling the fire and is in a unified command with Federal Fire. The local fire agency was requested to assist around 9 a.m., according to the department.

The extent of the fire was unknown as of mid-morning but smoked could be seen from a distance.

Just before 11 a.m., SDFD reported an explosion on the ship resulted in at least one injury. A few minutes before that they reported they were treating several sailors for a variety of injuries.

No firefighters were reportedly injured and all had been accounted for as of 11:19 a.m.

The explosion can be heard in the video below. Note: Some adult language may be heard in the background of the video.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

Fire crews are responding to a fire, explosion, on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego. @CBS8 viewer Emily Kluzak sent us the photo from this vantage point. @SDFD: sailors are being treated for injuries. @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/LDpXZLPb4H — Marcella Lee (@MarcellaNews8) July 12, 2020

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020