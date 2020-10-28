Veterans and Gold Star Families will be able visit national parks, monuments for free

The announcement will go into effect on Veteran's Day.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Veterans and Gold Star Families will soon be able to visit national parks and monuments at no cost.

The U.S. Secretary of Interior, Dave L. Bernhardt, made the announcement Wednesday at the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum and said the free entrance will begin on Veteran's Day.

"We believe fundamentally in expanding access to our most treasured resources," said Sen. Chuck Grassley. "And waving this fee as a meaningful way that is consistent with the President's commitment to veterans and to Gold Star families."