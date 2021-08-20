Iowa Falls man who served alongside US troops in Afghanistan no longer facing deportation

Zalmay Niazy was threatened to be deported by the U.S. government this year.

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — A former Afghan interpreter for American forces living in Iowa received good news this week.

Keith Herting, the lawyer for Zalmay Niazy, tells Local 5 the U.S. Department of Homeland Security filed a motion Thursday lifting the threat of deportation.

The motion calls to terminate Niazy's deportation hearing because a previous ruling that he had once engaged in terrorist activity was made without full consideration of the facts.

Niazy's case will now be heard by a lower court in October, but this time he won't have a terrorist tag to his name.

The latest developments were first reported by the Times Citizen Thursday.

"I feel relief," Niazy said Friday. "We all know this last week has been a very rough week ... so after hearing this news, I was happy for myself but very upset for my family and the people [left behind]."

Niazy has several family members left in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, after the Taliban took it over this week. He has been speaking to them every day.

"They're in trouble, they are very afraid," Niazy said. "I hope they are protected and safe. And as I knew they will stay home until further notice and just see what's the environment."

Niazy's case reached beyond Iowa, with many from across the country advocating for his protection.

"I hope that I will be able to return the favor, and I will be able to do what is right," said Niazy. "I will try my best to live a good citizen life and to be a part of this great state and country in any way I can."