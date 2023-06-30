Gov. Reynolds calls SCOTUS ruling on student loan forgiveness 'encouraging'

Iowa's elected officials are sharing statements on the landmark ruling.

IOWA, USA — In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday to effectively kill President Joe Biden's $400 billion HEROES ACT plan that would have canceled or reduced federal student loan debt for millions of Americans.

The decision put conservative justices in the majority, claiming the Biden administration overstepped its authority.

Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Kentanji Brown Jackson all voted to allow the loan forgiveness plan.

Here's what Iowa's elected officials are saying about the ruling.

“The Supreme Court’s decision affirms what Iowans have believed this entire time: the hard-working men and women of this country should not bear the burden of paying off others’ loans. This plan belittles Iowans who paid their own debt or chose not to pursue a traditional four-year degree. It’s encouraging to see the Supreme Court rein in President Biden’s executive overreach and bring common sense back to the forefront.”

“Iowans in each of the sixteen counties I visited this week told me they’re hurting from two years of record-high inflation — the last thing they needed was a half-trillion dollar check to pay off the Biden administration’s student loan transfer. The reality of that plan is not only fiscally insane, it’s unconstitutional.

“I’ve been pushing for solutions to student debt since long before President Biden cooked up his student loan scheme. My colleagues and I have a reasonable proposal that gives every student and borrower improved financial options. There’s nothing controversial about it, and there’s no reason the Senate should wait to vote on our legislative package when we return to Washington.

“Opportunity and personal responsibility are hallmarks of the American life. We should encourage those principles in future generations by better preparing students as they pursue an education and a career. I hope the Senate can move forward in a productive fashion and help our young people achieve a better future at a reasonable cost."

Sen. Joni Ernst (R)

“The Supreme Court rightly ruled that President Biden’s student loan socialism is illegal. His bailout forced Iowans who chose to go straight into the workforce or pay for their own education to foot the bill for others’ degrees, fanned the flames of inflation, and added to our skyrocketing debt. Today’s decision is a win for our economy and hardworking Iowans. I will continue fighting to provide students and their families with tools upfront to see the true costs associated with their education and to help them make informed decisions about their future.”

“We took President Biden to Court to protect Iowans’ hard-earned money and won. Today’s Supreme Court win stops Biden’s illegal mass student debt cancellation and protects the 87% of Americans without student debt from having to foot a $400 billion bill. Americans who work hard to pay off their loans or decide not to go to college so they can start a family, join the military, or go straight into the workforce after school shouldn’t have to pay for someone else’s loans. Here in Iowa, we’re going to keep fighting to hold Biden accountable under the laws and Constitution and defend Iowa taxpayers every day!”

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R)