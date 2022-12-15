'Walking advertisement for QAnon' Doug Jensen asks for 27-month sentence

Jensen's attorney argues his client was "overwhelmed" by conspiracy theories and believed he had the support of former President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge will decide Friday how long an Iowa man who became deeply embroiled in the QAnon conspiracy theory should spend behind bars for leading the mob that chased U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021.

Douglas Jensen, of Des Moines, was convicted by a jury in September of five felony and two misdemeanor counts, including counts of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding police. In a sentencing memo filed last week, federal prosecutors argued Jensen should serve 64 months in prison, or more than five years, for being a “ringleader” during the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.

“He scaled a twenty-plus-foot wall so that he could be one of the very first rioters to break into the building and disrupt the proceedings in Congress,” prosecutors wrote in the memo.

Once inside, prosecutors said, Jensen led a group of armed rioters in a “menacing pursuit” of Goodman. Goodman eventually led the group away from the Senate Chamber and into the Ohio Clock Corridor, where Jensen urged police to arrest then-Vice President Mike Pence to stop the certification of the 2020 election. After being removed from the building, Jensen entered a second time and again had to be physically escorted out.

At trial, Jensen’s attorney, Christopher Davis, described the Des Moines construction worker as a man who’d fallen deeply down the “rabbit hole” of QAnon -- a conspiracy theory holding that former President Donald Trump was engaged in a global battle against a Satanic cabal of child sex abusers. A key element of the QAnon conspiracy theory is the coming of "the storm," which is the day that Trump would supposedly begin the mass arrest of members of the cabal, the so-called "deep state" and prominent Democrats. That, Davis told jurors, is what Jensen thought was happening on Jan. 6.

"He believed 100% in QAnon. He believed on Jan. 6 the storm was going to arrive and police were going to arrest all the corrupt politicians," Davis said during trial. "And that included Mike Pence."

In his sentencing memo asking for 27 months in prison, Davis said Jensen did not come to D.C. dressed for combat but rather as a “walking advertisement for QAnon.” Sleep-deprived and “overwhelmed by conspiracy theories,” Davis said, Jensen was easily steered to the Capitol by former President Donald Trump’s speech at the Ellipse.

“He believed that he had the support of the former president and fully expected the perceived wrong was going to be corrected,” Davis wrote in his memo. “He was wrong.”

The length of Jensen’s sentence may depend heavily on whether U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly grants the government’s requests for significant enhancements under provisions for obstructing the administration of justice. Other judges on the D.C. District Court have split on that question, with at least one, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, ruling the joint session of Congress didn’t fit within the language of the enhancement. Another judge, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, ruled the opposite.

Jensen will receive credit for the significant period he’s already spent in pretrial detention. He was arrested Jan. 8, 2021, after turning himself in to local police in Des Moines, and remained in custody until July 2021 when Kelly released him. But Jensen was ordered back into detention two months later after violating the terms of his release by watching a “cyber symposium” hosted by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell. Jensen has remained in pretrial detention since that time, and has cumulatively already served more than 20 months behind bars.