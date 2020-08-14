Walmart to extend store hours to 10 p.m. during coronavirus pandemic

On Monday (Aug. 17), Walmart will be extending most of its store hours to 10 p.m.

Stores nationwide have been closing at 8:30 p.m. to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to Walmart.com, more than 4,000 of the 4,700 stores will be extending their hours.

They will also continue to host senior shopping hours every Tuesday an hour before the store opens. This will apply to seniors 60 years of age or older. The pharmacy and vision center will also be available during senior shopping hours.

You can check for your local Walmart store hours by checking the store finder online on Walmart.com.