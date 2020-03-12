Warning: tricky new phone scam, sheriff's office warns

The scammers reach new lows by using the names of real life officials in their attempts to extort money.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a new phone scam that's been making the rounds. In this new scam, the scammers try to use the names of real officials within the sheriff's office to extort money from victims.

The scammers also use software that "spoofs" your caller ID so it looks like the call is actually coming from a Polk County number.

The scammers try to extort money by claiming you need to wire them money to avoid arrest, or to cancel a warrant. Be advised that at no time will a law enforcement agency ever call and request payments to avoid arrest.

If you receive a call that makes requests for money to avoid arrest simply hang up on the caller.