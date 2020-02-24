Tickets go on sale Friday for the summer music series.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Who's ready for some good tunes and nights along the river?

This May, Nitefall on the River will begin their 2020 summer music series in downtown Des Moines. The series is presented by Veridian Credit Union.

The series kicks off Friday, May 8 at the Brenton Skating Plaza. The Prince Experience and Jake Kemble & Kick will take the stage that night.

Other bands include Arch Allies, The Pork Tornadoes, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Pianopalooza and more.