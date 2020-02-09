Norwalk CSD to revisit their Return to Learn plan

The special school board meeting will take place at 6:45 p.m. online over Google Meet.

NORWALK, Iowa — After an entire elementary school was shutdown by COVID-19 last week, the Norwalk Community School District is holding a special school board meeting Tuesday night to revisit their Return to Learn plan.

According to the district, Oviatt Elementary was closed Friday due to a staff shortage after several "critical" staff members went into quarantine due to possible exposure to someone who tested positive.

The special school board meeting will take place Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. over Google Meet. The board will be discussing critical staff issues and possibly changing to another learning model. The meeting is open to the public, no comments will be taken on this matter.

In the meantime, the district announced the following new protocol for defining Critical Personnel:

● If a staff member is quarantined, they will be required to have a COVID-19 test scheduled within 24 hours of contact tracing. This does not mean the test must be conducted within 24 hours, but the test must be scheduled.

● If the test comes back negative AND the staff member has had no symptoms during their quarantine, they may be allowed to come back to work.