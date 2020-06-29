Officers in George Floyd case to appear in court Monday

Cameras will not be in the courtroom for the probable cause hearing, which begins at 12:15 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — The four former Minneapolis Police officers involved in the death of George Floyd last month will appear in Hennepin County Court Monday afternoon.

Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video with his knee in George Floyd's neck, is charged with second-degree murder, in addition to third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are all charged with aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.

Kueng and Lane are both of out jail on bond.

All four officers had filed a motion to get cameras in the courtroom throughout the entire legal proceedings, including the trial.

A judge denied the request for cameras to be in room during procedural hearings, which includes today's court appearance, but did not rule on whether cameras will be allowed during the trial.

The Minneapolis Police Federation says it no longer supports Chauvin and won't contest his firing, but his legal defense for the criminal case will still be covered by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, because MPD is a member in good standing.

The three other fired officers will also have their legal fees covered.