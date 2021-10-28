Overnight homicide closes street for hours

Police are calling this the 10th homicide of the year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, first responders arrived at a home in the 1400 block of Searle Street in Des Moines after receiving calls of an injured person.

After attempting life saving measures, first responders transported the person to the hospital, where that person later died.

This is an active scene. Dozens of officers and investigators are on scene and the block is currently closed to traffic.