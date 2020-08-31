Person of interest in Breasia Terrell case moved out of Scott County Jail

The man identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of a 10-year-old Davenport girl has been moved out of the Scott County Jail.

Henry Dinkins, age 48, was named a person of interest in the case of missing Breasia Terrell. Terrell was last seen Friday, July 10, 2020. She was reported missing after going to spend the previous night at an apartment with her half-brother and Dinkins, who is his father.

Dinkins was in the Scott County Jail on an unrelated charge of failing to register as a sex offender.